New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 27000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock has a market cap of C$15.04 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.
New Age Metals Company Profile (CVE:NAM)
