New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 27000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.04 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

New Age Metals Company Profile (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.