New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $21.57

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.57, but opened at $20.68. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 101,237 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. UBS Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
