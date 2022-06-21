New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Gap Up to $2.36

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.54. New York Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 53,474 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.77.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,408,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 97.4% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 887,957 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 36.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

