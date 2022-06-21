New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Cut to $40.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NYT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. New York Times has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in New York Times by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in New York Times by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

