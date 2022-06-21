Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NWL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.82.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.