Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE NWL opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.55.

Newell Brands ( NYSE:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

