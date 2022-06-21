Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
NYSE NWL opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.55.
Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.