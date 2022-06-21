Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Trading Down 2.7%

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.43). Approximately 2,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.45).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.67.

Get Newmark Security alerts:

Newmark Security Company Profile (LON:NWT)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.