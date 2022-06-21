Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Trading Down 2.7%

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.43). Approximately 2,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.45).
The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.67.
Newmark Security Company Profile (LON:NWT)
