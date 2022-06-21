NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Stock Price Up 7.4%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) shares rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 195,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 85,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 18.38. The stock has a market cap of C$28.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.72.
NEXE Innovations Company Profile (CVE:NEXE)
