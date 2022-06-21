Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,208.86

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,208.86 ($14.81) and traded as low as GBX 880 ($10.78). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 932 ($11.42), with a volume of 53,386 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,600 ($19.60) to GBX 1,700 ($20.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,190.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,208.86. The firm has a market cap of £913.91 million and a P/E ratio of -12.44.
About Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)
Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.
