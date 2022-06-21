Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 3.50 and last traded at 3.42. Approximately 13,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,209,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.15.

KIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 7.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is 3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.62.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 48.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,611,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.55 per share, for a total transaction of 5,721,016.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,253,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,649,442.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Sze bought 2,175,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.35 per share, with a total value of 7,287,985.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,802,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately 12,739,936.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,837,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $41,674,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,707,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,527 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $42,240,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $23,016,000.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

