NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.86.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 169,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 10,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

