NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.86.

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

