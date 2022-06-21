NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $245,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

