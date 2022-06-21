NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of NEE opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.07. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,288,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,503,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 42.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,499,000 after purchasing an additional 510,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,303,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,403,000 after purchasing an additional 294,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

