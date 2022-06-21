NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) Trading Up 0.3%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 3,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 49,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

NextSource Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRCD)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.