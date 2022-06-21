NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.24

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.24 and traded as low as C$12.40. NFI Group shares last traded at C$12.65, with a volume of 88,764 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NFI Group from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$975.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.60.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$581.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$631.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.14 per share, with a total value of C$1,335,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,892,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,956,661.74. In the last three months, insiders acquired 544,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,208.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

