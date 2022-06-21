Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.67

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 259461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nidec from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Nidec alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Nidec ( OTCMKTS:NJDCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.