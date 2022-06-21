NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.44

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.77. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 3,985 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NightHawk Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on NightHawk Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get NightHawk Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.45.

NightHawk Biosciences ( NYSE:NHWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 1,995.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences by 690.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK)

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NightHawk Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightHawk Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.