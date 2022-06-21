Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.34

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.
The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of -0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nihon Kohden (NHNKY)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.