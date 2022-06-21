Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.34

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of -0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

