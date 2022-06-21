NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $161.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $109.04. 223,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,978,587. The company has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.89.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

