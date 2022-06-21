NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $41.10

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $87.00 to $41.10 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NIO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 2.46. NIO has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIO will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NIO by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,427,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,141,000 after acquiring an additional 877,650 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 19.6% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NIO by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

