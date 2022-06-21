NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 10%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shares were up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 2,141,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 68,230,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Get NIO alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIO by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,883,000 after buying an additional 658,909 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIO by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,539,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,261,000 after buying an additional 513,784 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.