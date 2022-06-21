NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 10%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shares were up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 2,141,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 68,230,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.
The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIO by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,883,000 after buying an additional 658,909 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIO by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,539,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,261,000 after buying an additional 513,784 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.
About NIO (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.