Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.19

Shares of Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 38818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00.

Nippon Steel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

