Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.19

Shares of Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 38818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00.
Nippon Steel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)
