NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NNGRY shares. HSBC upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NN Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NN Group from €63.00 ($66.32) to €58.00 ($61.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get NN Group alerts:

OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a current ratio of 23.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. NN Group has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%.

NN Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.