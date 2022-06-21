Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 41455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 16.28 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45.
Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile (CVE:NOB)
Recommended Stories
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.