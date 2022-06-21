Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.05) to €6.10 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.00 ($6.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after buying an additional 19,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $35,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

