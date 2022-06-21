Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 227,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 894,846 shares.The stock last traded at $3.72 and had previously closed at $3.63.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

