Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 227,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 894,846 shares.The stock last traded at $3.72 and had previously closed at $3.63.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.