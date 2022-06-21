Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $194.78

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $194.78 and last traded at $195.79, with a volume of 237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.36.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.45 and a 200 day moving average of $227.87.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 149,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,873,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

