Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.68 billion-$15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.54 billion.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JWN. Barclays decreased their price target on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.38.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after buying an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 160,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

