Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.80

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and traded as high as $12.14. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 700 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $32.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Nortech Systems ( NASDAQ:NSYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.88% of Nortech Systems worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.