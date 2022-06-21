Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) vs. PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Head to Head Review

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) and PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and PCSB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.89 $11.90 million $0.86 14.03 PCSB Financial $59.76 million 4.88 $12.42 million $1.02 18.65

PCSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp. Northeast Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PCSB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCSB Financial has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northeast Community Bancorp and PCSB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 PCSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.56%. PCSB Financial has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.86%. Given PCSB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PCSB Financial is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and PCSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp 23.74% 5.38% 1.05% PCSB Financial 24.17% 4.87% 0.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of PCSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of PCSB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. PCSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCSB Financial pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PCSB Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

PCSB Financial beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates seven full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York, as well as Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

PCSB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer and deposit overdraft loans, as well as home equity lines of credit, insurance products, and securities. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of June 30, 2021, PCSB Financial Corporation offered its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.

