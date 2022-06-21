Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) shares traded up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.50. 110,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 114,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$57.89 million and a PE ratio of -7.46.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops graphite properties in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

