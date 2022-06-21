Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $27.52

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.52, but opened at $29.12. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 11,661 shares.

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -54.90%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,860 shares of company stock worth $17,562,979 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

