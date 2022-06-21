Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $27.52

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.52, but opened at $29.12. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 11,661 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -25.34%.
About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.
