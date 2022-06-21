Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.
About Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN)
Read More
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Shield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Shield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.