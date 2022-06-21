Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NFBK stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $586.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

