Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 127,653 shares.The stock last traded at $12.45 and had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.