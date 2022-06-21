Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 127,653 shares.The stock last traded at $12.45 and had previously closed at $12.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 37.96%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFBK)
Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.