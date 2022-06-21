Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The firm had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Capital International Investors increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $68,299,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $48,885,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

