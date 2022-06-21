Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Jeffrey S. Gifford Acquires 2,000 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,817.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

