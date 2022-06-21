NOVADAQ Technologies (TSE:NDQ) Trading 0.7% Higher

NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. (TSE:NDQ – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVDQ)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.36 and last traded at C$14.36. Approximately 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 9,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.26.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.36.
NOVADAQ Technologies Company Profile (TSE:NDQ)
Featured Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NOVADAQ Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVADAQ Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.