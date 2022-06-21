NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Up 11%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) shares shot up 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.85. 333,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,275,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on NU. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $114,204,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

