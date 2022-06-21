Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Up to $11.12

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $11.76. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 1,107 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.