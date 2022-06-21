Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 103,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,477,567 shares.The stock last traded at $86.68 and had previously closed at $83.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.84.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 68.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 153.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 18,152 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $3,380,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 38.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 345,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,789,000 after buying an additional 96,588 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.