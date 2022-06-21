Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.07. 7,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 195,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
The firm has a market capitalization of $534.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvalent (NUVL)
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.