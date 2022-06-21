NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.40.
NUVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26.
In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $30,960,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $27,018,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $27,627,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $22,099,000.
About NuVasive (Get Rating)
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
