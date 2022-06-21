NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Trading Down 2.4%

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.77 and last traded at $47.82. 1,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 501,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

NUVA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nekton Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,465,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

