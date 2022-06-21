NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Trading Down 2.4%

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.77 and last traded at $47.82. 1,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 501,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.
NUVA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26.
In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nekton Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,465,000.
About NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
