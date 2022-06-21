Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) and Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Critical Analysis

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) and Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nuvation Bio and Vaxxinity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvation Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vaxxinity 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 310.70%. Vaxxinity has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 837.50%. Given Vaxxinity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxxinity is more favorable than Nuvation Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Nuvation Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Vaxxinity shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Nuvation Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvation Bio and Vaxxinity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvation Bio N/A -11.59% -11.18% Vaxxinity N/A N/A -85.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvation Bio and Vaxxinity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvation Bio N/A N/A -$86.85 million ($0.42) -8.31 Vaxxinity $70,000.00 3,739.25 -$137.18 million N/A N/A

Nuvation Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vaxxinity.

Summary

Nuvation Bio beats Vaxxinity on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as RePharmation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc. in April 2019. Nuvation Bio Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD. It is also developing UB-313 that targets CGRP to fight migraines; PCSK9 that targets PCSK9 to lower LDL cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiac events; and UB-612 for neutralizing the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Vaxxinity, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

