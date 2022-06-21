NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.95.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $157.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.02. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $156.10 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $108,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.