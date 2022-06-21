Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 3.73, but opened at 3.94. Oatly Group shares last traded at 3.89, with a volume of 30,234 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 12.09.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 3.80 and its 200 day moving average is 5.74.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 160.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,724,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,263,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.