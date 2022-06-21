ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OBSV. Aegis initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ObsEva in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. 1,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,446. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ObsEva in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ObsEva (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.